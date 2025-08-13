Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after announcement of interim dividend

Stock Market Today: Small-cap multibagger stock gained in the intraday trades on Wednesday after the announcement of an interim dividend. Check details about Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited

Advertisement

Small-cap multibagger stock Bhatia Communications & Retail dividend announcement The Bhatia Communications & Retail announcement on 12 August 2025, post-market hours, announced the outcome of the meeting of its board of directors. The

The Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail approved an interim dividend, the first for the financial year 2025-2026.

As per the release on the BSE Ltd, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors of Bhatia Communications & Retail, at their meeting held on 12th August, 2025, at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the company at 132, Dr. Ambedkar Shopping Centre, Ring Road, Surat-395002, Gujarat, declared the 1st interim dividend of Re. 0.01/- per equity share having a face value of ₹1.

Advertisement

Small-cap multibagger stock Bhatia Communications & Retail share price movement Bhatia Communications & Retail share price opened at ₹1510.05 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, the Bhatia Communications & Retail share price was more than 1% higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹1485.85. The mall-cap multibagger stock Bhatia Communications & Retail share price touched an intraday high of ₹1563, which meant gains of more than 5% during the intraday trades on Wednesday.

Small-cap multibagger stock Bhatia Communications & Retail share price that may have corrected from the 52-week highs of ₹2096 seen in May 2025, with volatility in the Indian Stock Market, however, has been rebounding well. Bhatia Communications & Retail share price is up more than 8% in a month.

Advertisement

The small-cap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail share price having risen almost 270% in the last 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors.