Mint Market
Small-cap multibagger stock jumps after receipt of order under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Small-cap multibagger stock MIC Electronics surged nearly 2.09% to 44.85 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company announced it has received a LOA variation received from Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated22 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM IST
The small-cap multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near-term. MIC Electronics shares have gained over 2% in a month, however, has declined 16.35% in last six months.

The small-cap stock has, however, given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 270% in over five years.

MIC Electronics new order win

In an exchange filing, MIC Electronics said that the company has received a LOA variation from Central Railway Zone, Nagpur division

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

 
 
