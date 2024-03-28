Smallcap multibagger stock Lokesh Machines skyrockets 10% today on receipt of arms license; up 1,150% in 3 years
Lokesh Machines shares have given multibagger returns as the stock surged more than 270% in the past one year and by a staggering 1,150% in three years.
Lokesh Machines share price rallied over 10% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced the receipt of Arms Licence from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Lokesh Machines shares jumped as much as 10.7% to a high of ₹395.00 apiece on the BSE.
