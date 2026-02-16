Small-cap multibagger stock declares 1:2 stock split, 1:2 bonus shares. Details here

R&B Denims share price rallied over a percent in early trade on Monday, extending gains for the sixteenth straight session, led by strong buying interest. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.76% to its 52-week high of ₹181.30 apiece on the NSE.
R&B Denims shares have jumped more than 30% in sixteen consecutive trading sessions.
The rally in R&B Denims share price comes after the company announced its Q3 results and also approved stock split along with the issue of bonus shares.
R&B Denims reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the Shareholders of Company) of ₹5.91 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 35% from ₹9.16 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 increased 18.66% to ₹113.03 crore from ₹95.25 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
R&B Denims’ board of directors on February 14 considered and approved increase in authorized share capital from ₹25.50 crore to ₹30 crore.
The Board of Directors of R&B Denims has considered and approved a stock split (sub-division of equity shares) in the ratio of 1:2. Under the proposed split, one equity share of face value ₹2 each will be sub-divided into one equity share of face value Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and any other statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.
R&B Denims stock split record date will be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.
In addition, the Board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. This means shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each held as on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval and other necessary regulatory approvals.
R&B Denims bonus issue record date for determining shareholders’ eligibility will be decided by the Board and communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, the company said.
R&B Denims share price has gained 27% in one month and has rallied 51% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 93% in six months and has surged 125% in one year. Over the past two years, R&B Denims stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 196%, while the stock has skyrocketed by 2,300% over the past five years. The small-cap stock has delivered exponential gains of 8,531% in ten years.
At 12:10 PM, R&B Denims share price was trading 1.71% higher at ₹181.25 apiece on the BSE.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.