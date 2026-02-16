Mint Market
Small-cap multibagger stock declares 1:2 stock split, 1:2 bonus shares. Details here

R&B Denims share price has gained 27% in one month and has rallied 51% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 93% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of 196% in the past two years.

Ankit Gohel
Published16 Feb 2026, 12:13 PM IST
R&B Denims share price has jumped more than 30% in sixteen consecutive trading sessions.
R&B Denims share price has jumped more than 30% in sixteen consecutive trading sessions.(Image: Pixabay)
R&B Denims share price rallied over a percent in early trade on Monday, extending gains for the sixteenth straight session, led by strong buying interest. The small-cap stock rose as much as 1.76% to its 52-week high of 181.30 apiece on the NSE.

The rally in R&B Denims share price comes after the company announced its Q3 results and also approved stock split along with the issue of bonus shares.

R&B Denims reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the Shareholders of Company) of 5.91 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a fall of 35% from 9.16 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY26 increased 18.66% to 113.03 crore from 95.25 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

R&B Denims’ board of directors on February 14 considered and approved increase in authorized share capital from 25.50 crore to 30 crore.

R&B Denims Stock Split

The Board of Directors of R&B Denims has considered and approved a stock split (sub-division of equity shares) in the ratio of 1:2. Under the proposed split, one equity share of face value 2 each will be sub-divided into one equity share of face value Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and any other statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required.

R&B Denims stock split record date will be determined by the Board and will be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

R&B Denims Bonus Issue

In addition, the Board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:2. This means shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value Re 1 each for every two fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each held as on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval and other necessary regulatory approvals.

R&B Denims bonus issue record date for determining shareholders’ eligibility will be decided by the Board and communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, the company said.

R&B Denims Share Price Performance

R&B Denims share price has gained 27% in one month and has rallied 51% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 93% in six months and has surged 125% in one year. Over the past two years, R&B Denims stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 196%, while the stock has skyrocketed by 2,300% over the past five years. The small-cap stock has delivered exponential gains of 8,531% in ten years.

At 12:10 PM, R&B Denims share price was trading 1.71% higher at 181.25 apiece on the BSE.

