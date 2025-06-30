Small-cap multibagger stock Remsons Industries jumps 6% on this business update. Check details

Stock Market Trade: Small-cap multibagger stock — Remsons Industries — gained more than 6% in trade on Monday following a strategic business update.

Remson Industries informed the exchanges that it has signed a strategic agreement with a Brazilian automotive systems company. As per the release on the stock exchanges, Remsons Industries said that the company and AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA, incorporated in Brazil, are entering into a Strategic Technical License Agreement for Technology Transfer to Support Local OEMs in Brazil.

Under this agreement, Remsons India will collaborate with ASUS Brazil to license proprietary technologies, enabling the development and manufacturing of high-quality products tailored to the local market. This agreement demonstrates Remsons India's commitment to promoting technical development and aiding in the expansion of Brazil's electronics and automotive sectors, as per the company.

The agreement will enable Technology Transfer, allowing ASUS Brazil to acquire cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing technologies.

Remsons Industries Ltd is a provider of advanced engineering solutions and manufacturer of automotive components, while AUSUS Automotive Systems do Brasil LTDA, incorporated in Brazil, ia a prominent player in the technology and manufacturing sector.

Remson Industries share price movement Remsons Industries' share price scaled intraday highs of ₹157 on the BSE on Monday, which translated into gains of more than 6% compared to the previous trading session's closing price of ₹147.25. Remsons Industries' share price, however, gave up the gains with pressure on the markets on a day when the benchmark Sensex was trading more than 300 points lower (or more than 0.3% lower).

Remsons Industries share price, which is up more than 946% in the last five years, has given multibagger returns to investors.