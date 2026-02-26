Small-cap multibagger stock jumps over 5% on order win. Do you own?

Shaily Engineering Plastics share price jumped over 5% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced bagging a major order. The small-cap stock rallied as much as 5.7% to ₹2,049.75 apiece on the BSE.

Plastic products maker Shaily Engineering Plastics said it has received an order from a large domestic pharma company for the supply of pen injectors over a period of 4 years.

The size of the contract is approximately ₹423 crore, Shaily Engineering Plastics said in a regulatory filing on February 25.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is India’s largest exporter of plastics components. It has seven facilities with over 200 molding machines ranging from 35 tons to 1,000 tons.

The company’s consolidated revenue in the third quarter of FY26 was at ₹250.5 crore, registering a growth of 27% from ₹197.6 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its net profit in Q3FY26 increased 48% to ₹37.4 crore from ₹25.2 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operating level, EBITDA during the December quarter rose 43% to ₹66.4 crore from ₹46.3 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 310 bps to 26.5% from 23.4%, YoY.

Shaily Engineering Plastics Share Price History Shaily Engineering Plastics share price has fallen 24% in three months and has dropped 7% in six months. However, the smallcap stock has risen 32% in one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 283% in two years, and a staggering 980% over the past five years.

Technical Outlook Shaily Engineering Plastics share price has corrected sharply by nearly 36% in just 11 weeks, reflecting aggressive distribution and structural breakdown.

“Post decline, Shaily Engineering share price is forming a bearish flag on the weekly chart, indicating continuation rather than stabilization. The recent open-equals-high formation reinforces selling pressure at higher levels, signaling supply dominance and lack of follow-through buying. Moving averages remain negatively aligned and are acting as dynamic resistance on rallies. Volume behavior during the decline suggests active liquidation rather than orderly profit booking. The flag structure now positions the stock for a potential downside extension,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

According to Jain, a breakdown from the current consolidation would likely trigger an immediate move toward the ₹1,534 zone, while until Shaily Engineering Plastics share price reclaims key resistance levels with strong volume confirmation, risk–reward remains firmly skewed to the downside.

At 10:25 AM, Shaily Engineering Plastics share price was trading 3.37% higher at ₹2,004.75 apiece on the BSE.