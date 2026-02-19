Small-cap multibagger stock TIL hits 20% upper circuit on fundraising plans

TIL share price hit 20% upper circuit after the company announced plans for fundraising. The small-cap stock jumped as much as 20% to ₹275.20 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in TIL share price today was also supported by robust volumes. Around 4 lakh equity shares of TIL changed hands on February 19 as against its one week average trading volume of 49,000 shares, and one month average volumes of 34,000 shares.

The Construction Vehicles manufacturing company, TIL Ltd, said that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on February 23 to consider a fundraising proposal by way of rights issue, preferential allotment or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

“... a meeting of the Board of Directors of TIL Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 23, 2026, interalia, to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising funds, including by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and or combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and or any other eligible securities,” TIL said in a regulatory filing on February 18.

Such fundraising shall be subject to receipt of requisite regulatory and statutory approvals, the company added.

Earlier, TIL had announced its entry into the clean energy manufacturing ecosystem with its board approving acquisition of 60% stake in Tulip Compression Private Limited (TCPL) - a fast-growing clean energy solutions provider, subject to approval from shareholders and regulatory authorities as applicable.

TIL will acquire TCPL from its affiliate, Gainwell Commosales Private Limited (GCPL), with the option to increase its stake to 74%, the company said in a statement on February 16.

TIL Share Price Performance TIL share price has gained 16% in one month, but has fallen 3% in six months. The smallcap stock has gained 50% in one year, while it rallied 105% in two years. TIL stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 520% over the past three years, it jumped 485% in five years.