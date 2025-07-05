Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock Kellton Tech Solutions will likely hog the limelight when the Indian stock market resumes trading on Monday, July 7, following an update by the company regarding the allotment of shares against the foreign currency convertible bonds (FCBs) issued by the company.

Kellton Tech Solutions, in an exchange filing on Friday post-market trading hours, said that its Security Issuance Committee at its meeting approved the allotment of 11,26,580 shares against the conversion of FCCBs.

"Members of the Security Issuance Committee (hereinafter referred as “SIC”) of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. July 04, 2025, has approved the allotment of 11,26,580 (Eleven Lakh, Twenty Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty) Equity shares of face value of ₹5/- each (fully paid-up) against the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) Issued by the of the Company," the small-cap company said in a filing.

These shares were issued at a price of ₹106 per share, and will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it further said.

The small-cap stock also clarified that the shares allotted are identical in all respects to the existing equity shares of the Company and shall rank pari passu with them from the date of allotment.

"Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of 11,26,580 equity shares of ₹5/- each pursuant to the partial conversion of FCCBs, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from ₹48,75,69,670/- comprising 9,75,13,934 equity shares of ₹5/- each fully paid-up to ₹49,32,02,570/- comprising 9,86,40,514 equity shares of ₹5/- each fully paid-up," Kellton Tech Solutions said in a filing.

Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price Trend Kellton Tech Solutions share price ended the day ahead of the announcement in the green, rising 4.82% to end at ₹134.90.

The IT services company, having a market capitalisation of ₹1,315 crore, has seen its share rise 24% in just three months. In the last one year, the small-cap stock is up 21%. However, on a year-to-date basis, it has lost 14%.

Yet, over the longer time frame of five and 10 years, the small-cap stock has emerged as a multibagger bet, with the scrip gaining 796% in the last five years and 309% in the past 10 years.