Small-cap multibagger stock Vascon Engineers share price jumps over 13% on agreement with Adani Infra

Vascon Engineers share price jumped over 13% in early trade on Monday, led by strong buying momentum, after the company announced an agreement with an Adani Group company. The small-cap stock surged as much as 13.88% to ₹65.93 apiece on the BSE.

Vascon Engineers stock price is marginally below its 52-week high of ₹65.98 apiece, hit on 16 September 2025.

Vascon Engineers share price rally was supported by strong volumes. Around 1 crore Vascon Engineers shares changed hands on September 29, as compared with its one week average trading volumes of 22 lakh shares, and one month average volumes of 56 lakh shares.

Collaboration with Adani Vascon Engineers announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) Limited to collaborate as their Execution Partner under an Early Engagement Model for five years.

Under this arrangement, Vascon will be associated with Adani on selected earmarked projects right from the design stage, thereby ensuring seamless integration of design and execution. At present, three projects totaling approximately 13.15 million sq. ft. have already been identified under this model at Mumbai, Vascon Engineers said in a regulatory filing on September 26.

As part of the current objectives, Vascon aims to engage with Adani Group on projects contributing additionally equivalent to 30% of Vascon’s annual turnover. This collaboration is envisioned as a long-term strategic partnership with the scope and performance of the arrangement to be reviewed annually, it added.

Vascon Engineers Share Price Performance Vascon Engineers share price has delivered a stellar performance as the stock has risen 32% in one month, and 74% in six months. The smallcap stock has gained 19% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, it has delivered multibagger returns of 135% in three years, and 621% in five years.

At 10:00 AM, Vascon Engineers share price was trading 10.35% higher at ₹63.88 apiece on the BSE.