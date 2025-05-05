Small-cap NBFC stock below ₹100 in focus after this AUM update

Small-cap stock under ₹100: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm, IBL Finance stock, will be in the focus of stock market investors after the company announced that they have achieved a milestone of ₹100 crore assets under management (AUM), according to an official release.

The non-banking lender also announced that they are working on collaborating with 36 national NBFCs as a part of its expansion plans, disclosed in the release.

Looking at the NBFC stock's AUM growth, IBL Finance's AUM was at ₹17.85 crore as of the financial year ended 2022-23, then ₹56.18 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, and lastly ₹104.99 crore in the financial year ended 2024-25, as per the company data.

The company also announced that they are lending to profitable and well-established NBFC, and have disbursed ₹154.00 crore for this initiative.

“This strategic move aligns with the company's long-term vision of becoming a sustainable and profitable MSME-focused lender. By lending to NBFCs, IBLFL gains insights into diverse retail lending portfolios across different geographies, ensuring lower cost of Credit and improved asset quality,” said IBL Finance in the press release.

Over the years, the company's non-performing assets (NPAs) have also dropped lower at 1.99 per cent for the 2024-25 fiscal, it was at 1.90 per cent for the financial year ended 2023-24, and 3.94 per cent back in 2022-23 fiscal year.

“To further drive expansion and increase AUM, IBL Finance plans to raise additional funds through various debt instruments, including term loans, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, and commercial papers. These funds will be sourced from banks, financial institutions, and various investors,” said the company in the press release.

IBL Finance share price IBL Finance shares closed 1.82 per cent lower at ₹54 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹55 in the previous market close.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹91.70 on September 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹45.45 on March 12, 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The non-banking lender's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹133.55 crore, as of the stock market close on Monday, May 5.