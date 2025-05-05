Small-cap NBFC stock below ₹100 in focus after this AUM update

Small-cap NBFC stock below 100 will remain in focus of stock market investors after the company announced its AUM milestone update of hitting 100 crore in assets. Shares are trading above their 52-week low level. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published5 May 2025, 10:46 PM IST
IBL Finance shares closed 1.82 per cent lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54 after Monday's stock market session.
IBL Finance shares closed 1.82 per cent lower at ₹54 after Monday's stock market session.

Small-cap stock under 100: Non-banking financial company (NBFC) firm, IBL Finance stock, will be in the focus of stock market investors after the company announced that they have achieved a milestone of 100 crore assets under management (AUM), according to an official release.

The non-banking lender also announced that they are working on collaborating with 36 national NBFCs as a part of its expansion plans, disclosed in the release. 

Also Read | Zee Media Corp Q4 net loss widens 464% to ₹36.76 crore

Looking at the NBFC stock's AUM growth, IBL Finance's AUM was at 17.85 crore as of the financial year ended 2022-23, then 56.18 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year, and lastly 104.99 crore in the financial year ended 2024-25, as per the company data.

The company also announced that they are lending to profitable and well-established NBFC, and have disbursed 154.00 crore for this initiative.

“This strategic move aligns with the company's long-term vision of becoming a sustainable and profitable MSME-focused lender. By lending to NBFCs, IBLFL gains insights into diverse retail lending portfolios across different geographies, ensuring lower cost of Credit and improved asset quality,” said IBL Finance in the press release. 

Also Read | M&M share price: Should you buy, sell or hold after Q4 results?

Over the years, the company's non-performing assets (NPAs) have also dropped lower at 1.99 per cent for the 2024-25 fiscal, it was at 1.90 per cent for the financial year ended 2023-24, and 3.94 per cent back in 2022-23 fiscal year.

“To further drive expansion and increase AUM, IBL Finance plans to raise additional funds through various debt instruments, including term loans, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, and commercial papers. These funds will be sourced from banks, financial institutions, and various investors,” said the company in the press release. 

Also Read | Penny stock below ₹1 raises ₹121 crore via allotment of NCDs

IBL Finance share price

IBL Finance shares closed 1.82 per cent lower at 54 after Monday's stock market session, compared to 55 in the previous market close.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at 91.70 on September 23, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 45.45 on March 12, 2025, according to the data collected from the NSE website.

The non-banking lender's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at 133.55 crore, as of the stock market close on Monday, May 5.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap NBFC stock below ₹100 in focus after this AUM update
MoreLess
First Published:5 May 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.