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Small-cap NBFC stock Aye Finance rises over 4%, jumps more than 60% in 3 months; do you own?

Aye Finance shares have surged 63% in the last three months. The stock hit a 52-week high of 184.60 on 2 July after hitting a 52-week low of 88.40 on 2 April this year.

Nishant Kumar
Published9 Jul 2026, 02:39 PM IST
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Aye Finance's share price has surged more than 60% in 3 months.
Aye Finance's share price has surged more than 60% in 3 months. (Agencies)
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Small-cap NBFC stock Aye Finance climbed more than 4% in intraday deals on Thursday, 9 July, looking set to snap its four-day losing streak, amid positive market sentiment. Aye Finance share price opened at 164.80 against its previous close of 162.30 and jumped 4.3% to an intraday high of 169.20. Equity benchmark Sensex surged 1% during the session.

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Aye Finance shares have seen a strong uptrend in the recent past. As per the BSE data, the small-cap stock has surged 63% in the last three months. The stock hit a 52-week high of 184.60 on 2 July after hitting a 52-week low of 88.40 on 2 April this year.

On a monthly scale, shares of Aye Finance are down nearly 3% for July so far after clocking gains for the last three consecutive months.

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Aye Finance Q1FY27 business update

In an exchange filing on 6 July, Aye Finance said its assets under management (AUM) in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), rose by 28% year-on-year (YoY) and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 7,329 crore.

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Disbursement also saw a healthy rise of 22% YoY to 1,219 crore, but declined 26% QoQ.

The YoY rise in AUM and disbursals was driven by 38% YoY increase in onboarding of new customers, signalling strong demand for credit across our target segment, said the company.

Besides, GNPA declined by 20 basis points compared to the previous quarter. The company expects this improvement in asset quality to accelerate through FY27.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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