Small-cap NBFC stock Aye Finance surges 14% amid stock market rally; do you own?

Shares of small-cap NBFC Aye Finance surged as much as 14% in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, April 8, amid a broader market rally driven by a sharp decline in crude oil prices following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Aye Finance share price opened at ₹94 against its previous close of ₹90.07 and jumped 13.80% to an intraday high of ₹102.50 on the BSE.

The sharp jump in the stock price could be attributed to improved market sentiment, as the benchmark Sensex rose 4% during the session after concerns over the US-Iran war eased following US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington would suspend military actions against Iran for two weeks. Tehran also accepted the ceasefire plan.

Aye Finance business update Meanwhile, in an exchange filing on April 6, Aye Finance announced its provisional business performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, highlighting strong growth, better asset quality, and stable operations during the year.

As per the exchange filing, the company’s assets under management (AUM) grew by 27% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,044 crore in FY26, compared to ₹5,534 crore in FY25.

Disbursements increased by 20% YoY to ₹5,169 crore. In Q4FY26, disbursements rose by 26% compared to the previous quarter to ₹1,655 crore.

Further, the company said its asset quality also saw steady improvement.

"PAR X (portfolio at risk over X days) reduced by 115 basis points between October 2025 and March 2026, while GNPA (gross non-performing assets) came down to 4.77% in Q4 FY26. The 1-90 DPD (days past due) ratio improved to 1.87% as of March 2026, showing better repayment by customers and improving business conditions," said the company.

“We have closed FY26 on a strong note, with good growth in AUM and disbursements, along with clear improvement in our asset quality. We have built a well-diversified portfolio that continues to give us stability, even during uncertain times," said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance.

"As we enter the new financial year, our focus is on growing in a steady and responsible way. We will continue to use technology and data to reach more micro-enterprises and support their growth, while building a strong and sustainable business,” Sharma added.

Aye Finance share price trend The stock hit a record high of ₹149.50 on February 17 and a record low of ₹88.40 on April 2 this year.

On a monthly basis, the stock is up 3% in April after a 20% crash in March.

Aye Finance's shares were listed at par with the initial public offering (IPO) of ₹129 apiece on February 16 this year.

Considering the day's high of ₹102.50 on April 8, the stock is still more than 20% down from its issue price.

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