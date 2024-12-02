Small-cap NBFC stock below ₹100: Shares of Paisalo Digital Limited, a small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC), surged nearly 4 per cent to ₹54.15 during the early trading session on December 2, 2024. The stock, currently priced below ₹100, has caught the attention of investors following key announcements from the company.

Paisalo Digital share price was trading in the green, up 1.50 per cent, at ₹51.97, December 2, 2024, on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹4,667.13 crore, as per BSE. Paisalo Digital stock price hit its 52-week high of ₹99.63, on March 1, 2024, as per NSE. Pasialo Digital share price has given a return of over 133 per cent, in a period of 5 years, as per NSE data.

On November 28, Paisalo Digital informed the stock exchanges about its decision to raise funds through Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs). The company’s board approved the issuance of FCCBs worth up to $75 million. These bonds, carrying a coupon rate of 7.5 per cent per annum, will have a tenure of five years.

The floor price for the conversion of these bonds has been set at ₹45.33 per equity share, according to the company’s filing with BSE and NSE. The committee handling the issuance confirmed that the bonds would be issued in one or more tranches.

Management role announcement Separately, the company also announced a delay in the appointment of Vinod Kumar as a director on its board. The appointment, initially scheduled for December 1, has been deferred due to pending regulatory approvals. The company stated that a new date would be communicated once the approvals are received.