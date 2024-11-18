Small-cap NBFC stock: Mufin Green share price jumps 8% despite weak markets

Mufin Green Finance share price jumped over 8% on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY25. Mufin Green Finance shares rallied as much as 7.99% to ₹116.80 apiece on the BSE.
Mufin Green Finance posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, registering a growth of 42.39% from ₹4.01 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
The company’s revenue from operations jumped 120% to ₹46.20 crore from ₹21 crore in the year-ago quarter.
BSE-listed Mufin Green Finance is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is into financing green energy projects like setting up fast EV chargers and swappable batteries, among others.
Mufin Green shares gained nearly 6% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen over 8% in three months and nearly 11% in six months. Mufin Green stock price has cracked over 53% year-to-date (YTD).
At 10:28 pm, Mufin Green Finance shares were trading 7.91% higher at ₹116.70 apiece on the BSE.
