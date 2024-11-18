Small-cap NBFC stock: Mufin Green share price jumps 8% despite weak markets

Mufin Green Finance share price jumped over 8% on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY25. Mufin Green Finance shares rallied as much as 7.99% to ₹116.80 apiece on the BSE.

Mufin Green Finance posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, registering a growth of 42.39% from ₹4.01 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations jumped 120% to ₹46.20 crore from ₹21 crore in the year-ago quarter.

BSE-listed Mufin Green Finance is a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and is into financing green energy projects like setting up fast EV chargers and swappable batteries, among others.

Mufin Green Finance Stock Price Update Mufin Green shares gained nearly 6% in one month, but the small-cap stock has fallen over 8% in three months and nearly 11% in six months. Mufin Green stock price has cracked over 53% year-to-date (YTD).