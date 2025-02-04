Small-cap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 9% after Q3 results today. Do you own?

Small-cap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital share price jumped over 9 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, February 4, after the company reported its December quarter (Q3) result. Paisalo Digital share price opened at ₹42.93 against its previous close of ₹42.52 and jumped 9.4 per cent to the level of ₹46.50. Around 1:25 PM, the stock traded 5.13 per cent higher at ₹44.70.

Paisalo Digital Q3 result Paisalo Digital reported a 10.62 per cent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit for Q3FY25 to ₹62.07 crore against a profit of ₹56.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Total revue from operations rose to ₹193.76 crore, up X per cent against ₹171.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said its assets under management (AUM) touched the highest-ever level of ₹4,748.80 crore, rising 12.31 per cent YoY.

According to the exchange filing, the company said in Q3, it added a record 14.1 lakh customers to its franchise. In the first nine months, it added 44.6 lakh customers to its customer franchise.



More to come…