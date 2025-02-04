Mint Market

Small-cap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 9% after Q3 results today. Do you own?

Paisalo Digital's share price surged over 9% on February 4 following a positive Q3 report. The company reported a 10.62% increase in net profit to 62.07 crore, with total revenue from operations rising to 193.76 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
Small-cap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital jumps 9% after Q3 results today. Do you own?(Pixabay)

Small-cap NBFC stock Paisalo Digital share price jumped over 9 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Tuesday, February 4, after the company reported its December quarter (Q3) result. Paisalo Digital share price opened at 42.93 against its previous close of 42.52 and jumped 9.4 per cent to the level of 46.50. Around 1:25 PM, the stock traded 5.13 per cent higher at 44.70.

Paisalo Digital Q3 result

Paisalo Digital reported a 10.62 per cent year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit for Q3FY25 to 62.07 crore against a profit of 56.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revue from operations rose to 193.76 crore, up X per cent against 171.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said its assets under management (AUM) touched the highest-ever level of 4,748.80 crore, rising 12.31 per cent YoY.

According to the exchange filing, the company said in Q3, it added a record 14.1 lakh customers to its franchise. In the first nine months, it added 44.6 lakh customers to its customer franchise.

More to come…

First Published:4 Feb 2025, 01:47 PM IST
