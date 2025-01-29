Small-cap NBFC stock rises 3% despite increasing the paid-up capital.

Stock Market Today: Small-cap NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance Ltd gained almost 7% % despite increasing the paid-up capital.

The share price of Mufin Green Finance Ltd opened at ₹95 on the BSE on Wednesday, which was 6.6% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹89.10. The Mufin Green Finance share price thereafter fluctuated between ₹95 that also was the intraday high price for the stock to intraday lows of ₹90.50.

The Mufin Green Finance Ltd through its release on the exchanges on 28 January 2025, post market hours intimated for allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of warrants. Mufin Green Finance has sees conversion of 1,20,000 warrants into equal number of equity shares of the Company

As per the release by Mufin Green Finance, it said that "This is in furtherance to the intimation given by the Company on December 27, 2023 with respect to the allotment of 2,55,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Five Lakhs) convertible warrants, each convertible into equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, (Warrants) at an issue price (Warrant Issue Price) of Rs. 55 each, after receipt of subscription amount being 25% of the issue price from the allottees on preferential.

Mufin conversions of warrants Mufin Green Finance said that it now wishes to inform that the Committee of Directors Preferential Issue”) of the Mufin Green in their meeting held on January 28, 2025, considered and approved the conversion of 1,20,000 (One Lakh Twenty Thousand) convertible warrants into 1,20,000 (One Lakh Twenty Thousand) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each, on preferential basis, upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 49,50,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Lakh Fifty Thousand only) at the rate of Rs. 41.25 (Rupees Forty One and Paise Twenty Five Only) per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees

Consequently, the issued and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to ₹16,34,90,172/- consisting of 16,34,90,172 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.