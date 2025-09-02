Small-cap NBFC stock UGRO Capital extends rally to seventh day in a row; here's what PE, ROE signal

Small-cap non-banking finance stock UGRO Capital rose on Tuesday, September 1, extending its gains to the seventh straight session. UGRO Capital shares during this period have gained 8% even as the benchmark BSE Sensex has lost 1.5% during the same period.

Advertisement

Part of the BSE Smallcap index, having a market capitalisation of a little over ₹2,000 crore, UGRO Capital's share price opened the session at ₹177.55 in trade today and rose to the day's high of ₹181.25 today.

The small-cap NBFC stock has fared decently over the last six-month period, even as its longer-term performance remains weak. UGRO Capital stock has jumped 20% in six months but lost 22% in a year's time.

It's in the 10-year period that UGRO Capital has emerged as a multibagger stock, surging 973%, according to the BSE data.

The latest BSE data, UGRO Capital has a price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.20 times, which is considered decent for an NBFC stock.

Advertisement

The P/E ratio is one of the most commonly used metrics by investors to make investment decisions. A higher P/E ratio often indicates that the stock may be expensive, while a low P/E ratio can indicate the stock is undervalued.