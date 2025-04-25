Small-cap NSE SME stock hits upper circuit after THIS fundraise

Stock Market Today- Small-cap NSE SME stock hit upper circuit in morning trades on Friday on the National Stock Exchange after it announced the fundraise update. Kay Cee Energy & Infra said it has raises ₹2502.72 Lakhs in Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

Kay Cee Energy & Infra fund raise details Kay Cee Energy & Infra announced that it has successfully raised ₹2502.72 through its first-ever Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The QIP was launched by Kay Cee Energy & Infra on April 21, 2025, and closed on April 24, 2025. The QIP saw significant interest from both domestic and international investors, underscoring strong confidence in the company's strategic vision and market position, said the company

The main business of Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited is to supply various government agencies and private organizations with specialized services related to the construction and commissioning of power transmission and distribution systems, including overhead and underground lines, substation construction, automation, etc.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra has allocated 12,64,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10, to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of ₹198 per share. This pricing represents a discount of approximately 4.85% to the QIP floor price of ₹208.10 per share. The QIP was fully subscribed, as per company.

Key investors participating in this QIP as per Kay Cee Energy & Infra include Hdfc Bank Limited, Niveshaay Hedgehogs Fund, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd, Moneywise Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., and Nine Alps Opportunity Fund, amongst others.

The proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited growth plans. These include funding working capital requirement for the expected rapid growth in the coming years.

Commenting on the fund raise, Mr. Lokendra Jain, Chairman and Managing Director said: “The overwhelming response to our QIP from both domestic and international investors is a testament to their trust in Kay Cee Energy & Infra Limited vision and strategy”. The successful completion of this QIP, as per Jain marks a pivotal moment in the journey. The raised capital will fortify our working capital requirements and ensure to maintain robust growth momentum,added Jain

The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the QIP issue were GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price movement

Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price opened at ₹242.25 on the NSE on Friday. At the time of opening the Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price was 2% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹237.50. The level of ₹242/25 also was the upper price band of Kay Cee Energy & Infra share price and hence the Kay Cee Energy & Infra shares were locked in the upper circuit