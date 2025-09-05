Small-cap NSE SME stock jumps 4.5% after THIS update

Cellecor Gadgets share price rose 8% after announcing expansion into South India through partnerships with BIG C Mobiles and PAI International. This strategy aims to enhance its offline presence in a high-growth consumer electronics market, targeting an annual revenue of 70 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published5 Sep 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Cellecor Gadgets share price climbed 8% during Friday's trading session following the company's announcement of its expansion into the South Indian market via strategic partnerships with BIG C Mobiles Pvt. Ltd. and PAI International Electronics Limited. This initiative enhances Cellecor’s offline presence in a region known for its dynamic and high-growth potential in consumer electronics, as stated by the company in a filing to the exchange.

The company announced in its exchange filing that this partnership will allow Cellecor products to be available in over 250 stores operated by BIG C Mobiles Pvt. Ltd. across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With an annual revenue of 1,500 crore, BIG C has established strong consumer trust and a significant presence in the southern region, making it a suitable partner for Cellecor to target a projected 70 crore in annual business.

Furthermore, PAI International Electronics Limited, which operates 250 stores in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and generates an annual revenue of 2,040 crore, offers a robust regional presence and a varied customer base. Through this collaboration, Cellecor expects to gain an additional 50 crore annually, enhancing its reach in both urban and semi-urban areas.

“Cellecor’s growth has always been rooted in accessibility and trust. Expanding with BIG C Mobiles Pvt Ltd and PAI International Electronics Limited, along with our earlier partnerships with LOT and Sono Vision, allows us to deepen our presence in South India. This region is a key market for us, and through our extensive product range from Smart TVs to Home Appliances we are ensuring happiness made affordable for millions of households,” said Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets.

Cellecor Gadgets share price today

Cellecor Gadgets share price today opened at an intraday high of 36.50 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday low of 34.80 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Cellecor Gadgets share price has seen strong traction in the last couple of sessions, today as well it has seen a gap up opening, buth has faced resistance around the 89 ema at 37 levels, next positive traction could be seen once prices break beyond the same, on the down side, bullish gap left around 33.5 will now act as support.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

