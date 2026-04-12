Small-cap NSE stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap NSE stock Mangalam Worldwide will remain in focus in Monday's trading session after QatarEnergy, BHEL, EIL and GSFC empanel the company as an approved vendor.

On Friday, the small-cap stock closed the session in the red despite the stock market rally. Mangalam Worldwide share price ended the session 1.45% lower at ₹261.80 apiece on April 10.

Details here In an exchange filing, Mangalam Worldwide announced its empanelment with leading global and domestic institutions, including QatarEnergy, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), and Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC).

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The company said that these approvals strengthen MWL’s positioning across international energy, refinery, infrastructure, power and industrial sectors, enabling participation in high-specification projects and expanding its presence across both international and domestic markets.

“Our empanelment with globally recognized institutions such as QatarEnergy, BHEL, EIL, and GSFC is a strong validation of our product quality, manufacturing capabilities and operational reliability. As we expand our footprint across domestic and international markets, we remain focused on enabling such institutions with predictable delivery and timelines. Our integrated model supports consistent quality and execution, while strengthening our participation across global and domestic energy and EPC-led ecosystems," said Chandragupt Prakash Mangal, Managing Director of Mangalam Worldwide Limited.

These approvals reinforce MWL’s quality assurance processes, compliance strength, and reliability in supplying critical materials. QatarEnergy enables MWL to access global oil and gas supply chains, while collaborations with BHEL and EIL help it establish a presence in India’s power infrastructure and refinery-petrochemical segments. GSFC further broadens MWL’s footprint in chemicals and industrial manufacturing.

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At the heart of MWL’s capabilities lies its vertically integrated manufacturing setup, encompassing melting, rolling, bright bar finishing, and seamless pipe and tube production. The company produces around 190,000 MT annually and offers a diverse stainless steel portfolio, including billets, ingots, hot-rolled and forged bars, bright bars, and seamless pipes and tubes for critical applications across industries.

Mangalam Worldwide share price trend Mangalam Worldwide share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock has shed 4.14% in a month and 6.28% in year-to-date (YTD) basis.

The stock has given significant gains 64% returns in a year and 137% in the last three years.

The newly listed stock hit a 52-week high of ₹295.95 on 19 January 2026 and a 52-week low of ₹150 on 16 June 2025.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.