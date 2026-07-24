Small-cap Orient Technologies shares to be in focus on Monday after ₹76 crore NPCI order

Shares of Orient Technologies are likely to be in focus on Monday, 27 July, after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the supply and provision of servers.

In a regulatory filing today, the company said the order is valued at ₹76.2 crore, excluding GST, and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 18 weeks.

The order is for the supply of servers with End-of-Sale support and a seven-year warranty, backed by back-to-back support from the OEM.

According to the company, the order further strengthens its position in delivering enterprise infrastructure solutions and reinforces its capabilities in the IT infrastructure segment, particularly in executing large-scale technology projects.

The contract has been awarded by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation for retail payments and settlement systems in India.

Shares continue to struggle after steep correction The company's shares have remained volatile in recent months, with the overall trend skewed to the downside as the stock continues to struggle for sustained momentum. It has ended six of the last nine months in the red, with March emerging as the worst-performing month after the stock plunged 24%, followed by declines of 22.3% in November and 20% in January.

The prolonged sell-off dragged the stock to an all-time low of ₹220 in March and has left it down 37% so far in 2026. From its record high of ₹613.50 apiece, the stock has lost nearly 56% of its value.

The sharp correction has significantly eroded retail investors' wealth, with public shareholders collectively holding a 29.3% stake in the company as of the end of the June quarter.

According to Trendlyne data, more than 20 retail shareholders with holdings exceeding ₹2 lakh collectively owned a 1.97% stake in the company, while investors with holdings of up to ₹2 lakh held another 23% stake.

Promoters owned the remaining 70.7% stake. Among them, Ajay Baliram Sawant and Ujwal Arvind Mhatre each held a 17.61% stake, while Jayesh Manharlal Shah and Umesh Navnitlal Shah each owned 17.6%, according to Trendlyne data.

Orient Technologies is an information technology (IT) solutions provider headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and was incorporated in 1997. It offers a diverse portfolio of products and services and classifies its business into three verticals: IT infrastructure, IT-enabled services (ITeS), and cloud and data management services.