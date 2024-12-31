Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap penny Salasar Techno Engineering jumps after this amalgamation move. Details here

Small-cap penny Salasar Techno Engineering jumps after this amalgamation move. Details here

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Small-cap penny Salasar Techno Engineering gained up to 5% in morning trades on Tuesday after this amalgamation move. Details here

Stock Market today: Small-cap penny jumps after this amalgamation move.

Stock Market Today: Small-cap penny Salasar Techno Engineering gained up to 5% in morning trades on Tuesday after the amalgamation move.

The Board of Directors of Salasar Techno Engineering Limited , at its meeting held on December 30, 2024, has considered and approved the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Hill View Infrabuild Limited with Salasar Techno Engineering Limited

The Salasar Techno Engineering share price opened at 14.50 on the BSE on Tuesday, almost 5% higher than the previous closing price of 13.81. The Salasar Techno Engineering share price thereafter traded between highs of 14.50 and lows of 13.86 during the intraday trades.

The Salasar Techno Engineering share price gains though have been limited duirng last one month, having risen around 6% , howver the stock is up 1120% in last 5 years having given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Salasar Techno Engineering in its release on the exchanges giving details of Amalgamation proposal said that "There is a proposal for Amalgamation of Hill View Infrabuild Limited (Transferor Company) with Salasar Techno Engineering Limited (Transferee Company), the transaction is proposed to be implemented through a Scheme of Amalgamation

The Transferor Company- Hill View Infrabuild Limited is an unlisted public Company and the Transferee Company- Salasar Techno Engineering Limited is listed at BSE and NSE.

Hill View Infrabuild Limited, the Transferor Company was incorporated to carry on infrastructure development and related activities. The Company has made investments in the Transferee Company-Salasar Techno Engineering Limited. The Transferor Company is also acting as an incubator for various projects which the Transferee Company is undertaking through Special Project Vehicles by providing critical financial support to these SPVs.

Salasar Techno Engineering Limited, the Transferee Company has been engaged in manufacturing of telecom towers, railway towers, transmission and distribution towers and other related activities. With passage of time, Salasar Techno has diversified its business into other fields like manufacturing of steel bridges and other structures for infrastructure projects, undertaking electrification projects for railways, etc., either directly or through SPVs

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
