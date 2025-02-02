Small-cap penny stock: AKI India Limited shares hit their upper circuit on Saturday, February 1, as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government plans to launch a “Focus Product Scheme” for the footwear and leather industry.

The Budget 2025 announcement also said that the government aims to generate 22 lakh jobs, ₹4 lakh crore in turnover, and exports of over ₹1.1 lakh crore in India's footwear and leather sector.

“The scheme is expected to facilitate employment for 22 lakh persons, generate turnover of ₹4 lakh crore and exports of over ₹1.1 lakh crore,” said Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

Center aims that the launch of this scheme will support the design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for the production of non-leather quality footwear and support the leather footwear and product market.

AKI India Share Price AKI India Limited shares closed 4.99 per cent higher at ₹10.52 after the Budget market session, compared to ₹10.02 at the previous stock market close.

The shares surged to an intraday high of ₹10.52, hitting the upper circuit on Saturday, as the government disclosed the new development plans. The shares hit the upper circuit, breaching the tolerance price band of 5 per cent on BSE.

AKI India shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹29.90 on February 20, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹9.31 on January 30, 2025, according to the data collected from BSE. The penny stock's market capitalisation was at ₹93.14 crore as of February 1 market close.

AKI India shares have given stock market investors nearly 495 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares have lost 62.73 per cent of their value in the last one-year period and are trading 16.71 per cent lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.