Small-cap penny stock jumps 8% after THIS overseas business expansion update

Small-cap penny stock: Bartronics India shares jumped 8 per cent on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after the IT services firm announced its overseas business expansion by opening a branch office in Singapore.

According to a filing on BSE, the new branch office is located at Peninsula Plaza, Singapore.

“We would like to inform you that Bartronics India Limited has opened its Branch office in the name and style of ‘Bartronics India Limited Branch office Singapore’ at 111, North Bridge road, #20-50, Peninsula Plaza, Singapore 179098,” according to the official BSE filing.

Bartronics India Share Price Bartronics India's share price was trading 9.68 per cent higher at ₹14.73 during Tuesday afternoon's session ahead of the close, compared to ₹13.43 at the previous closing price.

Bartronics India shares have given stock market investors more than 2,100 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the stock has lost more than 19 per cent in the last one-year period. In the past one month, the stock has witnessed some buying action, rising 9.08 per cent during this period.

The small-cap penny stock hit its 52-week high level of ₹25.84 on October 11, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹12.87, touched on April 1, 2025. The stock jumped after hitting its 52-week low earlier today and is currently trading above this level.

The firm's shares hit the upper circuit earlier this year on January 8, 2025, after Bartronics India announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based PTW Group. The latest move regarding the opening of an office in Singapore comes after the MoU announcement.

About Bartronics India Bartronics India is an IT services and business solution provider, catering to technology solutions for other companies.

As per the official website, the company provides solutions for banking services, E-government, Internet of Things (IoT), Empowering Health with artificial intelligence (AI), and other technological needs for multiple sectors such as Manufacturing, Telecom, Aerospace, etc.

