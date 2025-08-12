Small-cap penny stock Bartronics India jumps over 10%. Do you own?

Bartronics India’s share price surged over 10% on Tuesday, driven by strong buying interest. The small-cap penny stock rose as much as 10.20% to ₹13.50 apiece on the BSE, ending a two-session losing streak.

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 42,000 equity shares of the company changing hands on the stock exchanges — significantly higher than the one-week average volume of 3,000 shares.

The IT services & business solution provider recently reported its Q1 results for FY26. Bartronics India reported a net profit of ₹44.71 lakh in the first quarter of FY26, registering a sharp fall of nearly 50% from ₹89.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 dropped 35% to ₹8.86 crore as against ₹13.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bartronics India Share Price Performance Bartronics India share price has fallen 8% in one month, and has declined 21% in three months. The penny stock has dropped 26% in three months, and 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the small-cap stock has delivered strong returns over the longer period. Bartronics India shares have rallied 178% in three years, and have generated multibagger returns of 536% over the past five years.

At 11:10 AM, Bartronics India stock price was trading 3.92% higher at ₹12.73 apiece on the BSE.