Small-cap penny stock Bartronics India jumps over 10%. Do you own?

Bartronics India’s share price surged over 10% on Tuesday, driven by strong buying interest. The small-cap penny stock rose as much as 10.20% to ₹13.50 apiece on the BSE, ending a two-session losing streak.
Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 42,000 equity shares of the company changing hands on the stock exchanges — significantly higher than the one-week average volume of 3,000 shares.
The IT services & business solution provider recently reported its Q1 results for FY26. Bartronics India reported a net profit of ₹44.71 lakh in the first quarter of FY26, registering a sharp fall of nearly 50% from ₹89.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.
The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 dropped 35% to ₹8.86 crore as against ₹13.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Bartronics India share price has fallen 8% in one month, and has declined 21% in three months. The penny stock has dropped 26% in three months, and 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the small-cap stock has delivered strong returns over the longer period. Bartronics India shares have rallied 178% in three years, and have generated multibagger returns of 536% over the past five years.
At 11:10 AM, Bartronics India stock price was trading 3.92% higher at ₹12.73 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.