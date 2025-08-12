Subscribe

Small-cap penny stock Bartronics India jumps over 10%. Do you own?

Bartronics India share price has fallen 8% in one month, and has declined 21% in three months. The penny stock has dropped 26% in three months, and 30% on a YTD basis. However, the small-cap stock has delivered strong returns over the longer period.

Ankit Gohel
Published12 Aug 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Bartronics India share price have rallied 178% in three years, and has generated multibagger returns of 536% over the past five years.
Bartronics India share price have rallied 178% in three years, and has generated multibagger returns of 536% over the past five years.(Image: Pixabay)

Bartronics India’s share price surged over 10% on Tuesday, driven by strong buying interest. The small-cap penny stock rose as much as 10.20% to 13.50 apiece on the BSE, ending a two-session losing streak.

Advertisement

Trading activity witnessed a sharp uptick, with around 42,000 equity shares of the company changing hands on the stock exchanges — significantly higher than the one-week average volume of 3,000 shares.

The IT services & business solution provider recently reported its Q1 results for FY26. Bartronics India reported a net profit of 44.71 lakh in the first quarter of FY26, registering a sharp fall of nearly 50% from 89.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Praj Industries share price cracks 9% post Q1 results: Do you own it?

The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 dropped 35% to 8.86 crore as against 13.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Bartronics India Share Price Performance

Bartronics India share price has fallen 8% in one month, and has declined 21% in three months. The penny stock has dropped 26% in three months, and 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. However, the small-cap stock has delivered strong returns over the longer period. Bartronics India shares have rallied 178% in three years, and have generated multibagger returns of 536% over the past five years.

Advertisement

At 11:10 AM, Bartronics India stock price was trading 3.92% higher at 12.73 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSmall-cap penny stock Bartronics India jumps over 10%. Do you own?
Read Next Story