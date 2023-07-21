Small-cap company's financials

Asked about the financials of the company, the small-cap company replied, "Visagar Financial Services witnessed an astounding 230 per cent surge in net revenue from the year 2022 to 2023, with revenue reaching approximately ₹16.82 crores in 2022 and nearly ₹49 crores in 2023. Moreover, the company demonstrated remarkable profit growth of 430 per cent, reporting a profit of ₹24 lacs in 2022, which soared to ₹1.28 crores in 2023. Company's efficient capital utilisation is evident in its current Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) standing at 4.01 per cent, reflecting a positive trend over the last two years. Similarly, the effective utilisation of Shareholders' funds is evident in the current Return on Equity (ROE) of 3.41 per cent, showcasing an improving trend over the past two years."