Small-cap penny stock declares rights issue after giving 450% return in 3 years3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:44 AM IST
- Small-cap company's board considered and approved issuance of rights of amount not exceeding ₹50 crore
Vikash Ecotech shares are one of those small-cap stocks on Dalal Street that have delivered whopping returns to its shareholders in post-Covid market rebound. In these near three years, this penny stock has surged from around ₹0.60 apiece to ₹3.40 per share levels, delivering more than 450 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, the money making journey doesn't end here only for long term investors. The board of directors of the small-cap company has announced to raise ₹100 crore through issuance of equity shares, other convertible securities, warrants, bonds, FPO, etc. The small-cap company also considered and approved rights issue worth not exceeding ₹50 crore.
