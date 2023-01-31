Small-cap penny stock declares rights issue after giving 450% return in 3 years

Informing Indian bourses in regard to fund raise and issuance of rights, Vikas Ecotech Ltd said, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company at 34/1, Vikas Apartments, East Punjabi Bagh, Delhi-110026, inter-alia, considered and approved: in order to augment the long-term resources and fund organic/inorganic growth opportunities in the area of the company’s operations and adjacencies, raising of funds, subject to all necessary approval, as applicable, by way of a) issuance of equity shares, other convertible securities, warrants and bonds (whether convertible or non-convertible) or any combination thereof through QIP, FCCB, ADRs. GDRs and/or FPO or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 100 Crore (Rupees One Hundred Crore) and, b) issuance of equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding 50 Crores (Rupees Fifty Crore), by way of a rights issue."