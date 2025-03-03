Mint Market

Small-cap penny stock jumps 5% despite weak markets. Here’s why

  • Stock Market Today: Small-cap penny stock Rana Sugars Ltd gained 5% in trade on Monday following strong Q3 earnings performance by the company.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated3 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Small-cap penny stock gains despite falling markets.(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Small-cap penny stock Rana Sugars gained 5% in intraday trade on Monday, March 3, despite weak stock market sentiment.

Gains for Rana Sugar followed the announcement of its financial performance for the three and nine months ended December 2024.

Rana Sugars Q3 results

Rana Sugars' net profit for the quarter ended December 2024 stood at 14.20 crore, a multifold jump over 5.5 crore posted in the year-ago quarter.

Rana Sugar's revenues from operations came in at 390.35 crore during the quarter under review, up almost 16% compared to 337.16 crore in the year ago quarter.

On a sequential basis, too, Rana Sugar's net profit was higher than a loss of 14.5 crore in posted in Q2 FY25. However, the sugar season starts during the October to December quarter only with the arrival of fresh crop of sugar cane. The July-to-September quarter, on the other hand, does not see any major production activity. Mills only sell leftover inventory during the quarter and opt for maintenance activities of the plant. Thus, the year-on-year growth reported by Rana Sugars during the October -December quarter is the only relevant parameter to gauge for performance and not the sequential matrix.

Rana Sugars share price movement

Rana Sugars share price opened at 14.70 on the BSE on Monday, which was more than 8% higher than the previous day's closing price of 13.61. 

Rana Sugars share price gained further to an intraday high of 15.35, which meant gains of more than 12% on a day when the benchmark S&P Sensex was down more than 400 points. Rana Sugars share price thereafter oscillated between intraday highs of 15.35 and 14.07 on the BSE in Monday's trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:3 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST
