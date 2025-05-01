Small-cap penny stock under ₹1 in focus after issuance of NCDs worth ₹900 crore

Small-cap penny stock under under ₹1: Non-banking finance company Standard Capital share price to remain in focus in Friday's trading session after the board approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth ₹900 crore.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Standard Capital share price was down 2.13 per cent to close at ₹0.46 apiece.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Standard Capital Markets Limited in its Meeting held today i.e. April 30th 2025 at 4:00 P.M. and Concluded at 04:55 P.M. at its Registered ofϐice have, inter – alia, Considered, approved the issuance of Secured, Unlisted, Unrated, Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures ("NCDs") having a face value of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One lakh) each, aggregating up to an amount of INR 9,00,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Nine Hundred Crores Only) in one or more tranches on a Private Placement basis, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable Regulations," the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Standard Capital's proposed issuance structure in five series - Series I: Upto 25000 (Twenty Five Thousand) in one or more tranches aggregating up to an amount of INR 250,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Crores Only)

Series II: Upto 20000 (Twenty Thousand) in one or more tranches aggregating up to an amount of INR 200,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Hundred Crores Only)

Series III: Upto 13000 (Thirteen Thousand) in one or more tranches aggregating up to an amount of INR 130,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Thirteen Crores Only)

Series IV: Upto 17000 (Seventeen Thousand) in one or more tranches aggregating up to an amount of INR 170,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Crores Only)

Series V: Upto 15000 (Fifteen Thousand) in one or more tranches aggregating up to an amount of INR 150,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Crores Only)

Advertisement

The company further informed that the date of maturity would be May 30, 2030.