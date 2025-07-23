Small-cap pharma stock Blue Jet Healthcare falls 7%, crashes 17% in 3 days; time to buy?

A small-cap pharma stock is witnessing intense selling pressure after the release of its Q1 results. Blue Jet Healthcare share price crashed over 7 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, July 23, falling almost 17 per cent in three days. The small-cap stock opened at ₹840 against its previous close of ₹906.15 and crashed 7.3 per cent to an intraday low of ₹840. Around 10:15 AM, Blue Jet Healthcare share price traded 3.82 per cent lower at ₹871.50.

Why is Blue Jet Healthcare's share price falling? Blue Jet shares are witnessing strong selling after the company reported a sharp quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in profit, profit margin, EBITDA and EBITDA margin for Q1FY26.

After market hours on Tuesday, July 22, Blue Jet Healthcare reported a 17.2 per cent QoQ fall in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹91.2 crore for Q1FY26. Consequently, PAT margin dropped by 664 bps QoQ to 25.7 per cent.

Similarly, EBITDA declined 13.6 per cent QoQ to ₹121 crore and EBITDA margin shrank by 701 bps to 34.1 per cent.

Revenue from operations climbed by 4.2 per cent QoQ to ₹354.8 crore.

However, the company's Q1FY26 performance improved on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Revenue from operations jumped 117.8 per cent, PAT surged 141.3 per cent, and PAT margin improved 251 bps YoY. EBITDA rose by 173.3 per cent and EBITDA margin climbed 693 bps YoY.