Small-cap pharma stock edges higher despite stock market sell-off; here's why

Stock Market Today: Small-cap pharma stock edged higher during the intraday trades on Thursday despite the stock market sell-off. Check details about Fredun Pharmaceuticals Q1 results.

Small-cap pharma stock Fredun Pharmaceuticals Q1 results. Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing company in India, reported its Q1 performance on Thursday, 31 July 2025. The Fredun Pharmaceuticals reported net profit at ₹6.77 Crore during the quarter ending June 2025, which was 63.82% higher compared to ₹4.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

As per its disclosed unaudited financials for the first quarter of fiscal year 26, the revenues at ₹119.86 crore grew 52.08% compared to ₹78.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The boost to the bottom line was further provided by the improved operating performance.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, at ₹16.99 crore grew 62.15% over ₹10.48 crore in the year-ago quarter

Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, in a statement said that We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26 with a significant year-on-year growth in net profit and healthy improvement across all key financial metrics."

The performance as per Medhora reflects the successful execution of our growth strategy and the continued demand for the company's diversified portfolio across domestic and international markets.

The company's generics portfolio continues to strengthen, with over 1,200 products currently under registration. The current order book stands at over ₹200 crore, providing strong revenue visibility and momentum for the upcoming quarters.

The company is diversified into generics, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, mobility, and animal healthcare products too.

Small-cap pharma stock Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price movement Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price opened at ₹1017.00 and gained further to RS 1020 levels on Thursday , marking intraday gains of 4.73% compared to previous day's closing price of ₹973.95 for the Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price

The gains for the small-cap stock Fredun Pharmaceuticals share price were despite weak Indian stock markets on a day when Sensex corrected mor than 1% during intraday trades amid stock market sell-off.