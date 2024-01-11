Stock market today: Shares of Evoq Remedies Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks that are priced below ₹50 in the Indian stock market . The small-cap stock below ₹50 has informed Indian exchanges that it has received an export order worth ₹136 crore, which has attracted the attention of market investors. The pharma stock informed BSE about the export order on Wednesday and the stock immediately touched the 20 per cent upper circuit after the outbreak of this stock market news.

Evoq Remedies share price today opened higher and touched the 20 per cent upper circuit on Thursday as well. While touching the 20 per cent upper circuit the small-cap pharma stock went on to touch a new lifetime high of ₹19.44 as well.

Also Read: Stock split 2024: Multibagger stock to consider share subdivision this month

Evoq Remedies news

On Wednesday, Evoq Remedies Ltd informed Indian exchanges about the export order citing, "Pursuant to regulations 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that Evoq Remedies Limited (“The Company" or “EVOQ") has received Export order of ₹136 Crores from the Marlexx Pharma Inc. to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products and marks a significant step forward in our business growth."

Also Read: HAL, BEL, BDL: 4 fundamental factors that keep 2024 outlook firm for Defence PSU

The small-cap pharma stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its current market cap is ₹just 23 crore. Its current trade volume is over 1.72 crore and around one and half hours of trade is still left during Thursday dealing. Its 52-week high is ₹19.44 which it scaled today while its 52-week low is ₹10.50 apiece. Evoq Remedies share price is currently quoting at ₹17 per share level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!