Small-cap pharma stock hits lifetime high after getting ₹136 crore export order, touches 20% upper circuit
Small-cap pharma stock has been hitting 205 upper circuit for the last two straight sessions
Stock market today: Shares of Evoq Remedies Ltd are one of the small-cap stocks that are priced below ₹50 in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock below ₹50 has informed Indian exchanges that it has received an export order worth ₹136 crore, which has attracted the attention of market investors. The pharma stock informed BSE about the export order on Wednesday and the stock immediately touched the 20 per cent upper circuit after the outbreak of this stock market news.
