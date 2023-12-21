Smallcap pharma stock hits over 8% upper circuit after securing marketing nod for chemotherapy drugs; do you own?
Venus Remedies gained over 8 per cent today after securing marketing authorisation for three variants of chemotherapy drugs in Israel and Colombia
Venus Remedies Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical major Venus Remedies were locked in at over 8 per cent upper circuit at ₹407.60 apiece on the BSE, near its 52-week mark of ₹419.05 on Thursday, December 21.
