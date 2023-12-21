comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 21 2023 15:55:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 301.9 1.29%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 232.35 2.27%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.9 1.22%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,562.2 1.38%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Smallcap pharma stock hits over 8% upper circuit after securing marketing nod for chemotherapy drugs; do you own?
Back Back

Smallcap pharma stock hits over 8% upper circuit after securing marketing nod for chemotherapy drugs; do you own?

 Nikita Prasad

Venus Remedies gained over 8 per cent today after securing marketing authorisation for three variants of chemotherapy drugs in Israel and Colombia

Venus Remedies gained over 8 per cent todayPremium
Venus Remedies gained over 8 per cent today

Venus Remedies Share Price Today: Shares of pharmaceutical major Venus Remedies were locked in at over 8 per cent upper circuit at 407.60 apiece on the BSE, near its 52-week mark of 419.05 on Thursday, December 21. 

The rally was driven after the pharma company announced that it has secured marketing authorisations for three variants of Docetaxel in Israel and for Cytarabine 100 mg in Colombia. These drugs are typically used in oncology and chemotherapy to treat cancer patients.

‘’Venus Remedies, a global leader in pharmaceutical innovation, is excited to announce dual achievements in securing marketing authorisations for three variants of Docetaxel in Israel and Cytarabjne 100MG in Colombia. The approved Docetaxel variants (160MG/8ML, 80MG/4ML, 20MG/1ML) and Cytarabine further solidify our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions globally,'' said the company in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Also Read: Large cap pharma stock hits 52-week high after US FDA conducts inspection at unit's subsidiary; do you own?

On Thursday, shares of Venus Remedies opened at 375.95 and gained 8.4 per cent to hit an intra day high of 407.60, compared to its 52-week high of 419.05 apiece on the BSE. Shares settled 6.24 per cent higher at 399.40 apiece on the BSE.

Earlier this month, Venus Remedies on Wednesday said that it received marketing authorisation from Philippines and Saudi Arabia for three oncology drugs.

The Panchkula-based company said in a statement that it received regulatory approval from Philippines, the second largest market in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, for chemotherapy drug paclitaxel and zoledronic acid.

The company also secured marketing authorisation from Saudi Arabia, the largest pharmaceutical market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, for another oncology drug, bleomycin.

Terming the marketing authorisations from Philippines and Saudi Arabia as a significant achievement, Saransh Chaudhary, president, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Ltd said, "these marketing approvals are an endorsement of our regulatory prowess and uncompromising quality in line with rigorous global standards, making us a prominent supplier of the three drugs in 15 countries."

Aditi K Chaudhary, president of the company's International Business wing, emphasised the strategic importance of these regulatory milestones, saying, "These approvals mark a crucial step in our international expansion strategy. We are proud to contribute to the improvement of healthcare access and outcomes in South East Asia and the Middle East."

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 05:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App