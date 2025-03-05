Small-cap pharma stock Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has surged over 22% in the last two session, following bulk deal transactions. Balaxi Pharmaceuticals share price today opened at ₹57 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹62.58 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹55.97 per share.

On March 3, Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund Limited purchased 45.21 lakh shares (8.19%) for ₹53 each. Unico Global Opportunities Fund Limited bought 45.77 lakh shares (8.3%) at the same price of ₹53 per share, as reported by the official data from the exchanges. Conversely, MGC Fund Limited sold 45.21 lakh shares, which also amounts to 8.19%, while Elala India Opportunities Fund offloaded 45.77 lakh shares (8.3%) at ₹53 per share.

Balaxi Pharma is a pharmaceutical company centered on branded intellectual property rights, targeting emerging markets and boasting an extensive and expanding range of medications across various therapeutic areas. The company's market presence spans the Americas, Africa, and the Caribbean islands.

Financials According to reports, Balaxi Pharma has reported a substantial increase in operational revenue, with a year-on-year growth of approximately 20.6%, climbing from Rs. 60.8 crores in Q3 FY24 to Rs. 73.3 crores in Q3 FY25.

Nonetheless, in the same timeframe, the company's net profit fell from Rs. 12 crores to Rs. 5.4 crores, indicating a decline of about 55.2% year-on-year. EBITDA for Q3 FY25 saw a drop of 41.4% year-on-year, decreasing to Rs. 8 crores from Rs. 13.5 crores in Q3 FY24, while operating EBITDA margins also decreased by 1,144 basis points to 10.81%, from 22.25%, during that period.