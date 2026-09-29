Small-cap pharma stock rallies 178% in 2026, extends winning run into fifth year; key factors behind rally

Cupid, a consumer wellness and personal care company, has seen an explosive rally in its shares in 2026, recording multiple record highs and remaining on track to extend its annual winning run to five.

In the current year so far, the stock has gained 178% to reach ₹288 apiece as investors rushed to add the scrip to their portfolios, buoyed by the company's growing order book and its ongoing expansion plans, which were started reflecting in its recent quarters and helped the stock defy the weak broader market.

This is not the first year that Cupid posted multibagger returns. Shareholders of the company were familiar with these kinds of gains, as the stock closed 2025 with a massive 584% surge. Prior to this, the stock closed 2023 with a gain of 307%.

In each of the last four years of gains, the stock of the leading manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms has delivered strong returns, and if the current year's stock holds a similar trajectory, it would be on track for a fifth straight year of gains.

Also Read | Cupid makes additional $5 million investment in GII Healthcare platform

Retail shareholders enjoy multibagger gains The latest rally has lifted the stock 568% over the past year, 6,993% in three years, and 12,643% over the last five years. The phenomenal wealth creation has largely benefited retail investors, who collectively held a 52.8% stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

More than 2 lakh shareholders with share capital of up to ₹2 lakh held a combined 13.81% stake in the company as of the March quarter, according to Trendlyne data. The stock's blockbuster run has propelled the company's market capitalization to around ₹38,726 crore.

Meanwhile, Cupid completed a bonus issue in January 2026, was included in the BSE Group A category in July 2026 and subsequently joined the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index, effective September 21, 2026.

Strong earnings, higher guidance, and expansion plans support stock's growth The strong rally comes as investors were encouraged by the company's performance in recent quarters, with the company reporting numbers higher than Street estimates, supporting the stock's valuation.

The company entered FY27 with strong momentum, with total income in the June quarter growing 142% year-on-year to ₹157 crore, while profit after tax rose 194% to ₹44 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 39%.

Citing the strong quarterly performance, a robust order pipeline, and momentum across both business engines, Cupid has recently raised its FY27 guidance to revenue of ₹725–750 crore and net profit of ₹210–225 crore. For the medium term, the company is targeting revenue of ₹1,085 crore in FY28 and ₹1,500 crore in FY29.

Its growth strategy is being supported by a wider distribution network across Bharat, increasing contributions from consumer products, new manufacturing capacity, global tender opportunities, and an expanding international healthcare and manufacturing platform.

The company is also developing nitrile manufacturing capabilities, including a premium, latex-free nitrile female condom aimed at a global market expected to exceed $1.2 billion by 2030.