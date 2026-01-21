Small-cap pharma stock rebounds from today's low after this API update worth ₹250 crore

Sigachi Industries share price rebounded from its intraday low on Wednesday following the announcement of progress on a new combination of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) for Cystic Fibrosis (CF), which includes Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor.

The company projects a revenue potential of around ₹250 crore per year starting from the fourth quarter of FY2026–27, positioning this portfolio as a significant driver of growth.

The company announced in an exchange filing that this advancement represents a significant milestone in Sigachi’s strategic aim to enhance its footprint in complex, high-value specialty APIs, in line with the global need for advanced treatments in rare and chronic diseases.

As per the exchange filing, the global market for cystic fibrosis therapeutics is projected to surpass USD 10 billion, propelled by the increasing adoption of next-generation modulator therapies, the need for long-term treatment, and robust pricing stability.

In light of this context, Sigachi’s foray into CF APIs strategically positions the company within a fundamentally robust and innovation-driven therapeutic area that has clear long-term demand prospects.

The innovator patent protection for Vanzacaftor extends until 2039, further enhancing long-term visibility and offering consistent revenue stability and collaboration-led commercial possibilities within the cystic fibrosis treatment arena.

While carefully expanding innovative, high-value prospects in line with its long-term growth plan, Sigachi Industries is still concentrating on fortifying its core businesses.

“This milestone reflects Sigachi’s focused strategy of building depth in complex and differentiated APIs with long-term growth visibility. Our continued investments in R&D and partnerships are aimed at strengthening our position in high-entry-barrier specialty segments and creating sustainable value for stakeholders,” said Lijo Chacko, Deputy Group CEO, Sigachi Industries.

Sigachi Industries share price today Sigachi Industries share price today opened 23.69 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched intraday low of ₹23.46 and an intraday high of ₹24.53 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, this is a low-volume stock, moving gradually lower day by day. Sigachi Industries share price have broken below key support, and prices are likely to remain under pressure. The next key support is around ₹21.