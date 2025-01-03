Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Small-cap pharma stock Sigachi Industries jumps after CARE reaffirms credit rating

Small-cap pharma stock Sigachi Industries jumps after CARE reaffirms credit rating

Saloni Goel

Sigachi Industries stock rose over 2% after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its credit ratings. The company saw a 38.1% increase in Q2FY25 revenue, with a profit after tax jump of 39%. However, the stock remains down 14% over the past year.

Sigachi Industries shares, part of the BSE Smallcap index, witnessed a 2.02 per cent increase to 51.49 apiece.

Small-cap pharma stock Sigachi Industries gained over 2 per cent in intra-day trade on Friday, January 3, after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its rating action on the company.

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company informed that CARE Ratings Limited reaffirmed its rating on the long-term and short-term bank facilities. CARE has assigned CARE A-; Stable to 75.38 crore long-term bank facilities and CARE A-; Stable / CARE A2 to 51.75 crore long-term / short-term bank facilities, respectively.

The rating agency reaffirmed its action following recent developments, including the operational and financial performance of the Sigachi Industries for FY24 and H1-FY25, and the possible impact of the same on the credit profile of your company, CARE said.

Stock Impact

Sigachi Industries, part of the BSE Smallcap index, witnessed a 2.02 per cent increase in its share price to 51.49 apiece.

Sigachi Industries share price opened at 50.48, slightly higher than the previous close of 50.47 apiece. It then extended gains to hit the day's high of 51.49.

Despite today's gains, Sigachi Industries have fared poorly in the last one year, eroding investor wealth by 14 per cent. Even in the last one month alone, the stock has lost 5 per cent.

Sigachi Industries stock is almost 90 per cent away from its 52-week high of 95.94 touched in February 2024.

For the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), the company witnessed a 38.10 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to 137 crore while its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 39% YoY to 21 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins witnessed a 19 bps growth YoY to 21.38 per cent while PAT margins improved by 159 bps to 16.81%.

Incorporated in 1989, Sigachi Industries operates in the pharmaceutical industry, with a presence in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Food and Nutrition, Operations & Management, and the Personal Care industry.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.