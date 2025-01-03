Sigachi Industries stock rose over 2% after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its credit ratings. The company saw a 38.1% increase in Q2FY25 revenue, with a profit after tax jump of 39%. However, the stock remains down 14% over the past year.

Small-cap pharma stock Sigachi Industries gained over 2 per cent in intra-day trade on Friday, January 3, after CARE Ratings reaffirmed its rating action on the company.

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company informed that CARE Ratings Limited reaffirmed its rating on the long-term and short-term bank facilities. CARE has assigned CARE A-; Stable to ₹75.38 crore long-term bank facilities and CARE A-; Stable / CARE A2 to ₹51.75 crore long-term / short-term bank facilities, respectively.

The rating agency reaffirmed its action following recent developments, including the operational and financial performance of the Sigachi Industries for FY24 and H1-FY25, and the possible impact of the same on the credit profile of your company, CARE said.

Stock Impact Sigachi Industries, part of the BSE Smallcap index, witnessed a 2.02 per cent increase in its share price to ₹51.49 apiece.

Sigachi Industries share price opened at ₹50.48, slightly higher than the previous close of ₹50.47 apiece. It then extended gains to hit the day's high of ₹51.49.

Despite today's gains, Sigachi Industries have fared poorly in the last one year, eroding investor wealth by 14 per cent. Even in the last one month alone, the stock has lost 5 per cent.

Sigachi Industries stock is almost 90 per cent away from its 52-week high of ₹95.94 touched in February 2024.

For the second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25), the company witnessed a 38.10 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to ₹137 crore while its profit after tax (PAT) jumped 39% YoY to ₹21 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins witnessed a 19 bps growth YoY to 21.38 per cent while PAT margins improved by 159 bps to 16.81%.