Small-cap pharma stock jumps 2% from today's low. Do you own?

Small-cap pharma stock Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 2.8% to ₹26.13 apiece on Thursday, February 19, from today's intraday low of ₹25.40 despite the stock market crash today.

The small-cap stock opened at ₹25.50 on Thursday, as compared to the previous close of ₹25.69 on BSE. While it declined after opening, it soon recouped all losses and was trading in the green. As of 1.50 pm, the small-cap stock was 1.25% higher at ₹26 apiece.

The gains in the stock follow after the company successfully obtained the certifications in respect to its manufacturing facility located at Hyderabad, Telangana.

A Certificate of Compliance was received as per the norms of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) for "Manufacturing of API intermediates & Active Pharmaceutical lngredients" from UK Certification & Inspection Limited.

Meanwhile, a certificate of confirmation was received for Quality Management System standard for "Manufacturing OF API intermediates & Active Pharmaceutical lngredients" from Staunchly Management and System Services Private Limited.

The company further said that these certifications underscore its unwavering commitment to global quality benchmarks, robust manufacturing practices, and continuous improvement across its operations.

It also said that the certificates will strengthen the company's positioning as a reliable and compliant manufacturer in the API and pharmaceutical intermediates segment.

Sudarshan Pharma Q3 results 2026 highlights The company reported a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net sales to ₹168.01 crore in Q3FY26, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. Net profit for the quarter came in at ₹4.36 crore, registering a 51% growth over Q3FY25.

For the nine months ended FY26, net sales surged 40% to ₹482.14 crore, while net profit rose 67% to ₹12.58 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

On a full-year basis, the company posted net sales of ₹505 crore in FY25, marking a 9% rise over FY24. Net profit for the year increased 45% to ₹16 crore compared with the prior financial year.

Separately, the company expanded its global footprint by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary, Sudarshan Pharma Company Poland Limited Liability, headquartered in Warsaw. Following board approval in February 2025, it invested PLN 5,000 to secure a 100% ownership stake in the entity. This initiative is aimed at broadening the company’s customer base across European markets.

Sudarshan Pharma share price trend Sudarshan Pharma shares have risen 5.43% in the past five sessions and over 14% in a month.

Zooming out further, the small-cap pharma stock has shed 21% in the last six months and 26% in one year. The small-cap stock has proven to be a wealth-multiplier by skyrocketing 315% since its listing in March 2023.

Sudarshan Pharma share price is listed only on the BSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹53.50 on January 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹18.50 on January 29, 2026.