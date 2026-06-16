Small-cap pharma stock hits 52-week high after fundraising move. Details here

Sudarshan Pharma share price has gained over 21% in one month and has jumped 56% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 47% in six months, and has advanced 24% in one year. Sudarshan Pharma shares have delivered multibagger returns of 400%.

Ankit Gohel
Updated16 Jun 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Sudarshan Pharma share price has delivered multibagger returns of 438% over the past three years.
Sudarshan Pharma share price has delivered multibagger returns of 438% over the past three years.(Image: Pixabay)

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price gained over 2% to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a fundraising proposal. The small-cap stock extended its gaining streak to seventh consecutive session and rose as much as 2.23% to a fresh high of 38.00 apiece on the BSE.

However, Sudarshan Pharma shares witnessed selling pressure at higher levels and succumbed to profit booking to trade lower.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries informed that the meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 18 June 2026, Thursday, to consider and approve a proposal for raising of funds.

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The funds are proposed to be raised by way of issue of one or more of instruments comprising equity shares, convertible securities of any other description or warrants or debt securities, through Private Placement, Preferential Issue, Qualified Institutions Placement or such other methods or combinations thereof, Sudarshan Pharma said in a regulatory filing on June 15.

The board will also approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising, subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary, it added.

Earlier on June 12, the Warrants Committee of the company’s Board of Directors considered and approved the allotment of 90 lakh equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at an issue price of 16.983 each, consequent upon the conversion of 9 lakh Warrants issued at an Issue Price of 169.83 each, to the persons belonging to “Promoter Category”, on preferential basis.

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These warrants were issued upon the receipt of balance amount aggregating to 11,46,35,250 at the rate of 127.37 per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares.

Sudarshan Pharma Share Price Performance

Sudarshan Pharma share price has gained over 21% in one month and has jumped 56% in three months. The smallcap stock has rallied 47% in six months, and has advanced 24% in one year. Sudarshan Pharma shares have delivered multibagger returns of 400% in two years and 438% over the past three years.

At 11:25 AM, Sudarshan Pharma share price was trading 2.04% lower at 36.41 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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