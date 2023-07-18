Small-cap pharma stock to consider stock split next month. Details here

Stock split 2023: After ushering in the new year 2023, Sigachi Industries shares have remained in base building mode but in last few sessions, the small-cap stock is trying to come out of this sideways trend. In last one month, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹248 to ₹295 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent upside in this time. To provide substantial momentum to the stock in this upside movement, the company management has proposed stock split proposal for consideration in the upcoming board meeting scheduled on 2nd August 2023. The board of directors would consider the stock split proposal while discussing its quarterly results for April to June 2023 quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}