Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 11% following relief rally on Dalal Street

Stock Market today: Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 gained 11% during the intraday trades on Monday following relief rally on Dalal Street
Balaxi Pharmaceuticals' share price opened at ₹49 on the NSE on Monday, higher than the previous session's closing price of ₹43.65. The small-cap pharma stock under ₹50, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, touched an intraday high of ₹52, which meant gains of more than 13% during the intraday trades on Monday. The stock has risen 163% year-to-date and is up 1257% in five years, having given multibagger returns to the investors.
Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has seen a sharp move in the last two trading sessions. The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals share price, from lows of ₹42.56 on Friday has seen a sharp surge led by Q1 results.
In Q1 FY26, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals saw consistent growth, which the company attributed to its smart investments and execution of its long-term plan. In Q1 FY26, the company's revenue increased by 8% YoY to XRs 70.74 crore. This was also helped by consistent demand and effective market execution. Its branded generic business is strong, with a good gross profit margin of 44%. The bottom line fell to ₹3.29 crore (versus ₹6.48 crore in Q1 FY25). This, as per the company, was due to higher operational costs, including one-time write-offs under administrative expenditures and the Nicaragua business, which has yet to break even.
Management has said that "We remain committed to building long-term value through our core strategic levers: deepening our presence in existing markets, expanding our geographic footprint, driving product portfolio diversification, enhancing distribution capabilities, and operational integration through our in-house manufacturing. These initiatives position us well for sustainable growth in the coming years.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
