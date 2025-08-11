Subscribe

Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 11% following relief rally on Dalal Street

Stock Market today: Small-cap pharma stock under 50 gained 11% during the intraday trades on Monday following relief rally on Dalal Street. Check details on  Q1 Results that also have lifted investor sentiments.

Updated11 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Small-cap pharma stock under 50: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals share price movement

Balaxi Pharmaceuticals' share price opened at 49 on the NSE on Monday, higher than the previous session's closing price of 43.65. The small-cap pharma stock under 50, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, touched an intraday high of 52, which meant gains of more than 13% during the intraday trades on Monday. The stock has risen 163% year-to-date and is up 1257% in five years, having given multibagger returns to the investors.

Small-cap pharma stock under 50: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals has seen a sharp move in the last two trading sessions. The Balaxi Pharmaceuticals share price, from lows of 42.56 on Friday has seen a sharp surge led by Q1 results.

Small-cap pharma stock under 50: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Q1 Results

In Q1 FY26, Balaxi Pharmaceuticals saw consistent growth, which the company attributed to its smart investments and execution of its long-term plan. In Q1 FY26, the company's revenue increased by 8% YoY to XRs 70.74 crore. This was also helped by consistent demand and effective market execution. Its branded generic business is strong, with a good gross profit margin of 44%. The bottom line fell to 3.29 crore (versus 6.48 crore in Q1 FY25). This, as per the company, was due to higher operational costs, including one-time write-offs under administrative expenditures and the Nicaragua business, which has yet to break even.

Small-cap pharma stock under 50: Balaxi Pharmaceuticals Management views

Management has said that "We remain committed to building long-term value through our core strategic levers: deepening our presence in existing markets, expanding our geographic footprint, driving product portfolio diversification, enhancing distribution capabilities, and operational integration through our in-house manufacturing. These initiatives position us well for sustainable growth in the coming years.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
