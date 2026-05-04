Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally

Small-cap pharma stock Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price jumped 4% on Monday, 4 May, after Q4 results, with both profit and revenue showing robust growth.

Net profit for the March 2026 quarter rose 44.8% to ₹10.73 crore, compared with ₹7.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 36.72% to ₹220.92 crore, up from ₹161.59 crore year-on-year.

For the full financial year, net profit surged 55.64% to ₹23.30 crore from ₹14.97 crore in the previous year. Annual sales climbed 39.21% to ₹703.06 crore, compared with ₹505.04 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company’s results reflect strong operational momentum, with healthy growth across both quarterly and annual performance metrics, according to experts.

Recently, Sudarshan Pharma announced that Sachin Mehta will resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 May 2026. He will maintain his role as Joint Managing Director (JMD), ensuring a seamless leadership transition for the company. Mehta is related to the Chairman & Managing Director, Hemal Mehta.

The company is now searching for a successor to the CFO role, which Mehta will vacate on 1 May 2026. His continued role as JMD ensures that core strategic oversight remains with a seasoned promoter throughout this transition.

Mehta has previously served as CFO on several occasions, including from December 2023 to April 2025. In March 2025, the company's board appointed Manoj Lodha as CFO; however, the decision was later reversed, allowing Mehta to remain in his dual position. Sudarshan Pharma has also faced operational difficulties in the past, including a cancelled plant project at Mahad that resulted in considerable expenses.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price today Sudarshan Pharma Industries' share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹31.40 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday low of ₹30.30 per share.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries has demonstrated impressive performance across multiple timeframes, showcasing ongoing investor enthusiasm and steady growth. The stock has increased by 2.48% over the last week and 3.33%over the past two weeks, with a one-month return of 16.94%.

Over the last three months, it has skyrocketed by 47.62%, reflecting strong recent trends. Year-to-date, the stock is up 14.69%, with a six-month return of 8.20%.

Over the course of a year, it has appreciated by 16.28%. The longer-term results are especially remarkable, with the stock yielding a multi-bagger return of 310.05% over the last two years and 345.40% over three years, underscoring robust long-term wealth generation for investors.