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Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally

Sudarshan Pharma Industries saw a 4% stock price increase after reporting a 44.8% rise in Q4 net profit to 10.73 crore and a 36.72% revenue growth to 220.92 crore. For the year, net profit rose 55.64% and sales climbed 39.21%.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published4 May 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Small-cap pharma stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally
Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally(Pixabay)
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Small-cap pharma stock Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price jumped 4% on Monday, 4 May, after Q4 results, with both profit and revenue showing robust growth.

Net profit for the March 2026 quarter rose 44.8% to 10.73 crore, compared with 7.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter increased 36.72% to 220.92 crore, up from 161.59 crore year-on-year.

For the full financial year, net profit surged 55.64% to 23.30 crore from 14.97 crore in the previous year. Annual sales climbed 39.21% to 703.06 crore, compared with 505.04 crore in the preceding fiscal.

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The company’s results reflect strong operational momentum, with healthy growth across both quarterly and annual performance metrics, according to experts.

Recently, Sudarshan Pharma announced that Sachin Mehta will resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 1 May 2026. He will maintain his role as Joint Managing Director (JMD), ensuring a seamless leadership transition for the company. Mehta is related to the Chairman & Managing Director, Hemal Mehta.

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The company is now searching for a successor to the CFO role, which Mehta will vacate on 1 May 2026. His continued role as JMD ensures that core strategic oversight remains with a seasoned promoter throughout this transition.

Mehta has previously served as CFO on several occasions, including from December 2023 to April 2025. In March 2025, the company's board appointed Manoj Lodha as CFO; however, the decision was later reversed, allowing Mehta to remain in his dual position. Sudarshan Pharma has also faced operational difficulties in the past, including a cancelled plant project at Mahad that resulted in considerable expenses.

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Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price today

Sudarshan Pharma Industries' share price today opened at an intraday high of 31.40 apiece on the BSE; the stock touched an intraday low of 30.30 per share.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries has demonstrated impressive performance across multiple timeframes, showcasing ongoing investor enthusiasm and steady growth. The stock has increased by 2.48% over the last week and 3.33%over the past two weeks, with a one-month return of 16.94%.

Over the last three months, it has skyrocketed by 47.62%, reflecting strong recent trends. Year-to-date, the stock is up 14.69%, with a six-month return of 8.20%.

Over the course of a year, it has appreciated by 16.28%. The longer-term results are especially remarkable, with the stock yielding a multi-bagger return of 310.05% over the last two years and 345.40% over three years, underscoring robust long-term wealth generation for investors.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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