This smallcap pipe stock is down 61% in last one year. Can Q4 spark a comeback?
Madhvendra 6 min read 10 Mar 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
- Prince Pipes' earnings declined due to weak demand and inventory losses. While profitability remains under pressure, management expects a recovery in Q4. Here's how the company plans to bounce back
Prince Pipes & Fittings, India’s fifth-largest plastic pipe manufacturing company, reported a decline in its third-quarter earnings due to decreased sales volume, inventory losses, and a weak demand environment. Consequently, the stock has halved in the last one year, and fallen 35% so far in 2025.
