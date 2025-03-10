This smallcap pipe stock is down 61% in last one year. Can Q4 spark a comeback?

This time, the delay in demand and sluggish execution in the infrastructure and construction sector impacted its revenues. Its inventory days increased from 88 days to 102 days in 9MFY25 (from 75 days in 9MFY24), anticipating strong demand that did not materialize. This can be apparent from the construction sector's slower growth of 7% in Q3FY25, down from 10% in Q3 last year, as per Q3 GDP data.