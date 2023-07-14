Ashiana Housing Ltd informed Indian stock market exchanges about the buyback of shares citing, "The Board of Directors of Ashiana Housing Limited (hereinafter referred to as the “company") in its meeting held today i.e. on 12th July 2023, from 03:00 p.m. to 05:10 p.m. has unanimously approved the following: 1] The proposal to buyback not exceeding 18,27,242 (Eighteen Lakhs Twenty-Seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-Two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 (representing 1.78% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up share capital of the company) at a price of Rs. 301/- (Rupees Three Hundred and one) per equity share (hereinafter referred to as the “Buyback Price") payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 55,00,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty-five Crores) (hereinafter referred to as the “Buyback Size").

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}